Motley Crue, one night only....

Man falls during concert: Nikki Sixx and Mötley Crüe were playing when a man fell over the railing at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
By Axel Lowe

For the first time ever, fans across the United States will have the opportunity to experience MÖTLEY CRÜE’s biopic “The Dirt” on the big screens at Regal for a special one-night-only theatrical event on Saturday, June 27.

Immediately following the film, fans will experience the first-ever theatrical showing of the legendary 1986 documentary “Mötley Crüe: Uncensored”, which follows band members around Los Angeles and features excerpts from two never-before-seen videos for “Take Me To The Top” and “Public Enemy #1” plus 25 uncensored minutes of behind-the-scenes footage.

If it was 1987, me and my buddies would be rolling empty beer bottles under the seats...I may just do that on the 27th! Ph, wait, they now sell beer at the theater. Also, we memorized EVERY word of Uncensored! “Just because we wear lipstick doesn’t mean we can’t kick your ass”! I’ll be there on the 27th!

Axel Lowe

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