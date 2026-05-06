Most unforgettable rock intros

1. Thunderstruck (AC/DC, 1990)

2. Sweet Child O’ Mine (Guns N’ Roses, 1988)

3. Seven Nation Army (The White Stripes, 2003)

4. Layla (Derek & The Dominos, 1970)

5. Back In Black (AC/DC, 1980)

6. Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin, 1969)

7. Smoke on the Water (Deep Purple, 1973)

8. Edge of Seventeen (Stevie Nicks, 1982)

9. Money (Pink Floyd, 1973)

10. Detroit Rock City (KISS, 1976)

11. Ace of Spades (Motörhead, 1980)

12. Baba O’Riley (The Who, 1971)

13. Purple Haze (Jimi Hendrix, 1967)

14. We Will Rock You (Queen, 1977)

15. Peaches (The Stranglers, 1977)

16. Jump (Van Halen, 1983)

17. Kashmir (Led Zeppelin, 1975)

18. For Whom The Bell Tolls (Metallica, 1984)

19. London Calling (The Clash, 1979)

20. Hocus Pocus (Focus, 1973)

21. No One Knows (Queens of the Stone Age, 2002)

22. Uprising (Muse, 2009)

23. Money For Nothing (Dire Straits, 1985)

24. Cherub Rock (Smashing Pumpkins, 1993)