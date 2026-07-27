The million beer challenge

I found the funny article about a group of friends trying to drink a million beers.

“When Marcus Wright reached the summit of a Swiss mountain this spring, he did what all serious hikers do: pulled a cold beer from his backpack.

Before taking the first sip, however, he snapped a photo and sent it to a group chat. He wasn’t sharing the view with friends or family. He was logging intake.

The 31-year-old consultant has a higher summit to climb: collectively drinking one million beers with one thousand (mostly) strangers.

Wright was added to the 1 Million Beers chat last year by a friend who said he “needed his help with something.” The mission: Take a photo of every beer you drink, accompanied by its number in the group’s tally. The group was formed, as might be expected, over pints at a London pub. Aidan Smith, a 29-year-old working in finance, was watching a cricket match last August with 20 friends. Several drinks in, someone asked how many beers they might drink that day. “A million?” another suggested.

Challenge accepted. Smith launched 1 Million Beers on WhatsApp and by 3 p.m., they were 100 pints down, 999,900 to go. "

READ THE REST HERE

Is there a challenge you have with your friends? My best friend and I made a list of international festivals we’d like to go to. Only about 6 of 30. One day i’ll have more time and money and it will happen.