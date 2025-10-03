Mike Campbell has a nice tribute to Tom Petty on the 8th anniversary of his passing...

Thomas Earl Petty was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He was the leader and frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Mudcrutch and a member of the late 1980s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys. He was also a successful solo artist and sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. This Thursday marked the 8th anniversary since Tom’s death, he was only 66. Heartbreaker guitarist Mike Campbell shared this great tribute....

Axel Lowe