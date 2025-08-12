Mick Mars is selling a guitar for 2 million dollars!

Mick Mars and Axel Lowe
By Axel Lowe

Mick owns Eddie Van Halen’s iconic black and white striped 1982 Kramer electric guitar, and it’s set to be auctioned by Sotheby’s New York in October with an estimated value of $2 million-$3 million. The guitar, based on Van Halen’s original “Frankenstein” design, was extensively played during his 1982-83 tours and was later owned by Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe. This historic instrument will be on display in Monterey, California, marking the first public appearance in over 40 years since Van Halen last played it in concert.

Van Halen gifted the instrument to his guitar tech, Robin “Rudy” Leiren. (The guitar sports an inscription to Leiren.) Leirin ultimately sold it to Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars, who used it on the band’s Dr. Feelgood album.

