Metallica to play The Sphere in the Fall

File photo. The band is shown playing in Auckland, New Zealand, last month.

Metallica just checked off another first-time achievement as they will become the first metal band to play the Sphere in Las Vegas, having just announced a 2026 residency.

The two-plus billion dollar venue in “Sin City” has already welcomed an elite handful of rock artists — U2, Eagles, Dead & Company, Phish and No Doubt — and now thrash will reign this fall.

Each weekend will feature two different setlists, as Metallica have been doing on most of their M72 world tour.

Oct. 1 and 3Oct. 15 and 17Oct. 22 and 24Oct. 29 and 31

I’ll see you there.

Cheers from English Nick.