Masters weekend, 5 things about Caddyshack you might not know....

Bill Murray eye to eye with a gopher in a scene from the film 'Caddyshack', directed by Harold Ramis, 1980. (Photo by Orion Pictures/Getty Images)

1. The film had a simple premise.

Following their success with Animal House, screenwriters Doug Kenney and Harold Ramis pitched a handful of ideas for new movies to Orion Pictures. Every idea got rejected. When the duo teamed up with Brian Doyle-Murray to pitch the concept of “Animal House on a golf course,” the idea received an immediate green light.

2. There really are caddy scholarships.

The eldest Murray brother, Ed, had actually won a golf caddie tournament scholarship called the Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship. He used his winnings to help put himself through Northwestern University.

3. The film helped Rodney Dangerfield earn Hollywood’s respect.

Caddyshack was Dangerfield’s first big-time movie appearance, but the comedian allegedly had a tough time on-set early on—he thought he was unfunny because no one was laughing at his jokes. Scott Colomby (who plays Tony D’Annunzio) had to assure the newbie that any audible laughs would ruin the take.

4. The Murray brothers knew how to use a Baby Ruth.

The “candy bar in the pool” scene was based on an actual prank that the Murray brothers played in their high school’s swimming pool.

5. You’ve heard the gopher before.

The sound effects for the gopher were reused from the TV series Flipper .