Looking back at the best summer concert tours of 1985 Flashback to life in 1985, and let us know which summer tour you’d want to attend

LONDON - JULY 13: Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits sings during Live Aid in Wembley stadium 13 July 2004. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

Hard to believe, but it’s been 40 years since the Summer of 1985!

Dire Straits, Sting, and Foreigner were dominating the Mainstream rock chart, the historic Live Aid concert took place on July 13th, 1985, and some of the biggest names in rock were out on tour that Summer.

Below are just a few of the biggest tours that took place 40 years ago, and your chance to vote in our poll and tell us which tour lineup was your favorite.

AC/DC’s “Fly On The Wall Tour”

Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band’s “Born In The USA Tour”

Depeche Mode’s “Some Great Reward Tour”

Dire Straits’ “Brothers In Arms Tour”

Iron Maiden’s “World Slavery Tour” with Twisted Sister

Phil Collins’ “The No Jacket Required World Tour”

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble’s “Soul To Soul Tour”

U2’s “The Unforgettable Fire Tour”

Which tour would you want to attend in 1985? AC/DC Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band Depeche Mode Iron Maiden Phil Collins Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble U2 Which tour would you want to attend in 1985? AC/DC Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band Depeche Mode Dire Straits Iron Maiden Phil Collins Stevie Ray Vaugh and Double Trouble U2 #content {border-radius: 5px; box-shadow: rgb(57 73 76 / 35%) 0px 1px 6px 0px; background: rgb(255 255 255 / 100%); padding: 5%; margin-top: calc(0px + (40-0) * (100vw - 320px)/(1600-320))!important;} .container.results {border-radius: 5px; box-shadow: rgb(57 73 76 / 35%) 0px 1px 6px 0px; background: rgb(255 255 255 / 100%); padding: 5%; margin-top: calc(0px + (40-0) * (100vw - 320px)/(1600-320))!important;} BODY .tfooter {background: initial;border: none;}

Created with