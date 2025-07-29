Live stream Ozzy’s funeral...

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

For the fans that can’t make it to Birmingham on Wednesday, here’s the details and how you can stream it....

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest at a funeral in his hometown of Birmingham, England on Wednesday, July 30. The private event will be preceded by a public funeral procession that will travel through the center of the singer’s childhood hometown, passing the Black Sabbath bridge and bench where fans have left tributes. The procession will be accompanied by a local brass band, and surviving members of Black Sabbath are expected to participate. Fans can watch the procession via a live stream of the Black Sabbath bench, starting at 1PM BST (8AM EST). Osbourne passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, less than three weeks after his farewell performance at the Back to the Beginning concert.

The link to the LiveStream -