LIVE AID anniversary, it was July 13th 1985.

Besides Queen, who stole the show, which band/artist had your favorite performance at Live Aid?
1985 At 12.01 Status Quo started the Live Aid extravaganza, held between Wembley Stadium, London and The JFK Stadium, Philadelphia. The cream of the world’s biggest rock stars took part in the worldwide event, raising over 125 million. TV pictures beamed to over 1.5 billion people in 160 countries made it the biggest live broadcast ever known. Artists who appeared included Paul McCartney,Phil Collins,The Who,U2,David Bowie and Mick Jagger, Queen,Tina Turner, The Cars, Neil Young,Tom Petty,Bob Dylan,Bryan Adams,Hall and Oates, Lionel Richie and Led Zeppelin.
Axel Lowe