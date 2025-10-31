Listening to music could decrease risk of dementia

A new study shows regular music listening may significantly reduce dementia risk among seniors. Researchers analyzed 10,893 Australian participants aged 70 and older who were dementia-free at the study’s start. Those who “always” listened to music had 39% lower dementia risk compared to people who “never,” “rarely,” or “sometimes” engaged with music. Playing instruments was associated with 35% reduced risk, while combining both activities showed 33% lower risk. The protective effects appeared stronger among participants with over 16 years of education. Study senior author Professor Joanne Ryan stated: “Our study suggests that lifestyle-based interventions, such as listening and/or playing music can promote cognitive health. With no cure currently available for dementia, the importance of identifying strategies to help prevent or delay onset of the disease is critical.