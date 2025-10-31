A new study shows regular music listening may significantly reduce dementia risk among seniors. Researchers analyzed 10,893 Australian participants aged 70 and older who were dementia-free at the study’s start. Those who “always” listened to music had 39% lower dementia risk compared to people who “never,” “rarely,” or “sometimes” engaged with music. Playing instruments was associated with 35% reduced risk, while combining both activities showed 33% lower risk. The protective effects appeared stronger among participants with over 16 years of education. Study senior author Professor Joanne Ryan stated: “Our study suggests that lifestyle-based interventions, such as listening and/or playing music can promote cognitive health. With no cure currently available for dementia, the importance of identifying strategies to help prevent or delay onset of the disease is critical.
Listening to music could decrease risk of dementia
