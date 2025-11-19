Listening to house music could slow aging

Music Industry Feels Strain As Consumers Go Online LONDON - OCTOBRER 7: A turntable spins in a record shop October 7, 2003 in London. Falling sales of CD's and the imminent relaunch of online music swapshop 'Napster' have forced retailers to slash their prices. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images) (Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

New research suggests your weekend house music habit might be doing more than lighting up the dancefloor – it could be turning back the clock.

Scientists from University College London and University of the Republic have found that regularly listening to music in the 120–130 BPM range may slow aging by as much as six years.

By analyzing brain scans and genetic data from over 35,000 people, researchers discovered that these steady rhythms not only improve brain function but also reduce cortisol (the stress hormone tied to aging) by up to 20%.What is even more intriguing is that house heads showed neural signatures and heart rate regulation on par with much younger adults – both strong markers of longevity.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!