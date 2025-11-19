Listening to house music could slow aging

LONDON - OCTOBRER 7: A turntable spins in a record shop October 7, 2003 in London. Falling sales of CD's and the imminent relaunch of online music swapshop 'Napster' have forced retailers to slash their prices. (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

New research suggests your weekend house music habit might be doing more than lighting up the dancefloor – it could be turning back the clock.

Scientists from University College London and University of the Republic have found that regularly listening to music in the 120–130 BPM range may slow aging by as much as six years.

By analyzing brain scans and genetic data from over 35,000 people, researchers discovered that these steady rhythms not only improve brain function but also reduce cortisol (the stress hormone tied to aging) by up to 20%.What is even more intriguing is that house heads showed neural signatures and heart rate regulation on par with much younger adults – both strong markers of longevity.