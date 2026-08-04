Leave me alone with my music

A poll of 2,000 regular music listeners reveals that two-thirds of all listening time is spent alone, totaling 379 solitary hours annually. Just 8% of music consumption occurs at live events, yet attendees discover four times more new artists than those who never attend. Meanwhile, 59% of over-35s say music felt more communal in the 1990s, with 33% missing pre-streaming discovery methods. For Gen Z, TikTok dominates discovery, with 34% only finding new music after it goes viral. Despite this, 26% say a small venue performance can create a lifelong fan. 32% said their most memorable music experiences happened in person rather than through streaming or recorded music.