Leave me alone with my music

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 25: A visitor listens to music with headphones as he tests a new HTC device during the first day of the Mobile World Congress 2013 at the Fira Gran Via complex on February 25, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain. The annual Mobile World Congress hosts some of the world's largest communication companies, with many unveiling their latest phones and gadgets. The show runs from February 25 - February 28. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

A poll of 2,000 regular music listeners reveals that two-thirds of all listening time is spent alone, totaling 379 solitary hours annually. Just 8% of music consumption occurs at live events, yet attendees discover four times more new artists than those who never attend. Meanwhile, 59% of over-35s say music felt more communal in the 1990s, with 33% missing pre-streaming discovery methods. For Gen Z, TikTok dominates discovery, with 34% only finding new music after it goes viral. Despite this, 26% say a small venue performance can create a lifelong fan. 32% said their most memorable music experiences happened in person rather than through streaming or recorded music.