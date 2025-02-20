Layne Staley’s lost journals come to light

I was a teenager in the 90s and ripe for the angry grunge and gurrl movements. When it came to Seattle bands, I was definitely more Alice in Chains and Soundgarden than Nirvana and Screaming Trees. I was devasted when Layne Staley passed away. So many days and nights listening and crying to Alice in Chains records. He lost journals will be released into a book. Look for This Angry Pen: The Lost Journals of Layne Staley, will feature a collection of poetry, artwork, fan tributes, lyrics, photos and more in November