Kurt Cobain’s grandchild

Moschino x H&M - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Frances Bean Cobain attends the Moschino x H&M fashion show at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Frances Bean Cobain was born on August 18, 1992. Her middle name, Bean, was chosen by her father because he thought she looked like a kidney bean on an ultrasound.She was named after Frances McKee, the guitarist for The Vaselines, not Frances Farmer.

Her godparents are Michael Stipe, former frontman of R.E.M., and Drew Barrymore.

She inherited a third of the Nirvana estate and is worth an estimated 200 million.

She married musician Isaiah Silva in 2014 and divorced him in 2018. While they were married, she gifted him the 1959 Martin acoustic her dad played in the legendary Un-Plugged in New York show. Her ex later sold that guitar at auction and it’s the highest price ever paid for a guitar, it sold for just over 6 million.

She married Riley Hawk, the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, on October 7, 2023. They just welcomed their first born, a boy named Ronin Walker Cobain.