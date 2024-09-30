Kurt Cobain’s grandchild

And 5 things you probably don’t know about his daughter, Francis....

Moschino x H&M - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Frances Bean Cobain attends the Moschino x H&M fashion show at Pier 36 on October 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

By Axel Lowe

Frances Bean Cobain was born on August 18, 1992. Her middle name, Bean, was chosen by her father because he thought she looked like a kidney bean on an ultrasound.She was named after Frances McKee, the guitarist for The Vaselines, not Frances Farmer.

Her godparents are Michael Stipe, former frontman of R.E.M., and Drew Barrymore.

She inherited a third of the Nirvana estate and is worth an estimated 200 million.

She married musician Isaiah Silva in 2014 and divorced him in 2018. While they were married, she gifted him the 1959 Martin acoustic her dad played in the legendary Un-Plugged in New York show. Her ex later sold that guitar at auction and it’s the highest price ever paid for a guitar, it sold for just over 6 million.

She married Riley Hawk, the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, on October 7, 2023. They just welcomed their first born, a boy named Ronin Walker Cobain.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!