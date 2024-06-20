'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' swings onto digital July 9

20th Century Studios

By Stephen Iervolino

After a successful theatrical run, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be swinging onto digital platforms on July 9.

The film will come to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on Aug. 27.

The 4K Ultra HD package of director Wes Ball's action epic comes packed with more than three hours of supplemental content, like behind-the-scenes featurettes and more, and also boasts an alternate cut of the film.

The movie starring Kevin DurandOwen Teague and Freya Allen debuted on May 10 in the U.S. and had an opening weekend global haul of $129 million.

The fourth film in the rebooted Apes franchise, and the 10th overall, made more than $376 million worldwide.

