Keanu Reeves’ band on tour again

Dogstar’s All In Now will be released on May 29. Dogstar enlisted Nick Launay to produce the album. He has previously worked with IDLES and Amyl and the Sniffers. Dogstar formed in the early ’90s, with Reeves handling bass. He was initially joined by drummer Robert Mailhouse and guitarist/vocalist Gregg Miller, who Bret Domrose later replaced.

The band released two albums before breaking up in 2002. The trio continued to play in private off and on in the following years before officially announcing “we’re back” on Instagram in 2022.

A tour and the release of the band’s third album followed in 2023.

