Katy Perry went to space and sang an interesting choice

By Debra Green

The first all women Blue Origin Crew spent ten minutes in space. The ladies enjoyed their time in weightlessness. At one point Katy Perry sang “It’s a Wonderful World.” I found some other options that might have worked better:

David Bowie - Space Oddity

The Police - Walking on the Moon

Europe - The Final Countdown

Elton John - Rocket Man

Deep Purple - Space Truckin

Def Leppard - Rocket

Beastie boys - Intergalatic

Space Age Love Song - A Flock Of Seagulls

The Killers - Spaceman

Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

