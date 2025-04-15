Katy Perry went to space and sang an interesting choice

The first all women Blue Origin Crew spent ten minutes in space. The ladies enjoyed their time in weightlessness. At one point Katy Perry sang “It’s a Wonderful World.” I found some other options that might have worked better:
David Bowie - Space Oddity
The Police - Walking on the Moon
Europe - The Final Countdown
Elton John - Rocket Man
Deep Purple - Space Truckin
Def Leppard - Rocket
Beastie boys - Intergalatic
Space Age Love Song - A Flock Of Seagulls
The Killers - Spaceman
Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun