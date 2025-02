Kaedy talks with John McDermott about his role in keeping Jimi Hendrix’s story alive

Kaedy talks with John McDermott about his role in keeping Jimi Hendrix's story alive.

Experience Hendrix returns to the Fox Theatre on April 12, featuring Kenny Wayne Shephard, Eric Johnson, Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy (just added), and more artists performing the music of Jimi Hendrix! I talked with Producer John McDermott about this tour and everything Hendrix! - XOXO Kaedy