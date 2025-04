Animal lovers know that spaying and neutering is the only humane thing to do to stop the killing of pets, and that every pet should have a home! Hear Tricia Holder, CEO of Fix Georgia Pets talk about simple ways you can help. There’s also a fun, new license plate you can order where a majority of the proceeds will go directly to Fix Georgia Pets – you can visit Buy a Tag, Save a Life to learn more! Xo Kaedy