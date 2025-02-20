Kaedy and Nick talk to Close Enemies, Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith’s new band (2025)

Kaedy and Nick talk to Close Enemies, Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith's new band Peter Stroud and Tony Brock talk about forming the new group, writing new music and more.
By Kaedy Kiely and English Nick

English Nick sat in with me to talk to the Atlanta contingency of Tom Hamilton’s (Aerosmith) new band, Close Enemies, who are playing Smith’s Olde Bar on Thursday, Feb. 27. My old friends and Atlanta residents, guitarist Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow) and drummer Tony Brock (The Babys, Rod Stewart) talk about forming the band with Tom and friends, and about what it’s like to be writing and performing all original music with each member of the band contributing to the creative process. xoxo- Kaedy

