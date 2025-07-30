Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde return in 'Zootopia 2' trailer: Watch here

The trailer for Zootopia 2 is here.

The trailer for the Disney sequel arrived on Wednesday and features the return of Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman).

The film follows Judy and Nick, who discover that "their partnership isn't as solid as they thought when Chief Bogo (voice of Idris Elba) orders them to join the Partners in Crime counseling program," according to a press release.

"But it doesn't take long for their partnership to be put to the ultimate test when they find themselves on the twisting trail of a mystery tied to the arrival of a venomous snake in the animal metropolis," the press release adds.

The herd of cast members returning for the sequel includes Bonnie Hunt, who voices Bonnie Hopps; Don Lake, who voices Stu Hopps; Nate Torrence, who voices Clawhauser; and Jenny Slate, who voices Bellwether.

In addition to returning cast members, new characters introduced are Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), Nibbles (Fortune Feimster) and Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson).

The first Zootopia film was released in March 2016. It introduced Goodwin's Judy Hopps and Bateman's Nick Wilde, an optimistic rookie bunny cop and sly fox con artist, respectively, who uncover a conspiracy in the city of Zootopia.

The film, which was directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Jared Bush, won the Oscar for best animated feature film of the year in 2017.

Howard and Bush are returning as directors for the sequel.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on Nov. 26.

