Journey continues to inspire

Starmont High School student council members created a video encouraging support for 11-year-old Eli Belser, who has battled stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma since age four. Set to “Don’t Stop Believin’,” the message sparked worldwide participation from all 50 states and countries including the UK and Australia. The initiative aimed to provide hope rather than fundraising. “Right now… it’s about hope. It’s about morale,” student council vice president Jack Thole explained, wanting Eli to know “he does have someone in his corner.” Eli’s mother Katie Belser noted the tumor was first discovered near his kidneys at age four, and cancer has since spread with no current cure. “Sometimes a video will pop up on a bad day,” she said. “And there’s something about it that gets him excited.” The students received a $500 Surprise Squad award for their community impact.

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