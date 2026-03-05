Joe Satriani and Steve Vai say the Satch Vai Band has extra tunes after recording their debut album Watch Joe Satriani and Steve Vai talk about their upcoming tour and The SatchVai Band’s first album. You can also check out their new single “Dancing.”

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have known each other since they were kids growing up on Long Island. After many years they finally have their first band together, The SatchVai Band. The band also features Kenny Aronoff on drums, Marco Mendoza on bass, and guitarist Pete Thorn.

The band has been working on their debut album due out later in 2026. They have the “Surfing The Hydra Tour” kicking off in April. Their newest single is “Dancing” which was released on March 2nd, 2026. It is the band’s third single following the release of “The Sea Of Emotion, Pt.1″ and "I Wanna Play My Guitar."

We went all the way back to the beginning of their music careers being we all grew up in the same area. During our conversation Joe even pulled out his high school yearbook. We also revisited a story about Steve borrowing a pedal from Joe and an ill fated performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” as a teen.

We did take some time to discuss gear as well. We took some time to dig into how their collaboration worked out and how it will be to recreate that music in a live setting. The show is a true full-band rock concert — featuring new SATCHVAI material, fan-favorite classics from both catalogs, and select iconic covers. When asked if the band is a long term proposition the answer from Joe was “The door is open.” IN a follow up comment is was mentioned that there are a lot of left over songs from the album. And that is where we let the conversation end.