Joe Perry turns 74!

Born Joseph Anthony Pereira on September 10th, 1950.

During Joe Perry’s early years he formed a band with Tom Hamilton called The Jam Band. After meeting with Steven Tyler, Joe & Tom would go on to form Aerosmith

Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him number 84 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

He received his first guitar, a Christmas gift from his parents, when he was just 10 years old – a moment that ignited his passion for playing.

Perry has made appearances in films such as “Flight of the Phoenix” and “Be Cool,” showcasing his versatility as an artist.

Perry’s first marriage was to Elyssa Jerret in 1975, and they had a son named Adrian. He later married Billie Montgomery in 1985, with whom he has four children.

He is an avid pilot and enjoys flying planes in his spare time, showcasing yet another passion outside of music.

In 2022, Joe Perry sold his 7 acre mansion with guitar shaped pool in Massachusetts and now lives in Florida.