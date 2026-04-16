Joe Perry: playing guitar while battling arthritis

Joe Perry has had to change his gear picks as he battles the impact of early arthritis on his playing style.

The Aerosmith guitar legend has been slinging a six-string for a fair amount of time now, and he’s now at the point where his age is starting to rear its head. And, like most players who are battling certain ailments that come with age, Perry is beginning to feel the effects of arthritis.

When asked about his Fender/Warmoth “Burned Strat” – aka the “Rat Strat”, which featured during his MTV VMA Awards performance with Yungblud – Perry says, “On the EP we did with Yungblud, everything you hear I did with that guitar and just a few foot pedals. I think that shows the variety of tones you can get out of it.

“It’s got fat frets, and I use a hybrid set of strings with it because it has that vibrato; it’s like a light set of .09’s on the top, and then a set of .08’s on the bottom.

“That way, I can bend notes the way I want, and it also saves my hands because the arthritis is starting to kick in, but it’s nothing I can’t play through. At this point, it is and will continue to be my “desert island guitar,” but you never know.”