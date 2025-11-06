Joe Cocker documentary available on YouTube

UMe celebrates the life and music legacy of Joe Cocker with the premiere of the documentary and concert film, Mad Dogs & Englishmen, on YouTube in its entirety for the first time on November 06, 2025. The premiere coincides with the late GRAMMY Award-winning icon’s posthumous induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the “Class of 2025” this weekend. Helmed by director Pierre Adidge, Mad Dogs & Englishmen originally debuted in theaters on March 29, 1971. The film famously followed Cocker on his 1970 North American tour accompanied by Leon Russell. Additionally, in conjunction with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, three timeless records from Cocker’s catalog were notably reissued on Vinyl in October. With A Little Help From My Friends and Joe Cocker! were both respectively re-released on new vinyl.