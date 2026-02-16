New York City will co-name West 8th Street as “Jimi Hendrix Way” on February 24th on the corner of Sixth Avenue. The honor recognizes the stretch where Electric Lady Studios sits, the recording facility that Hendrix opened in 1970. Janie Hendrix, the president and CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC, spearheaded the initiative with Van Zandt and writer Jeff Slate. Electric Lady Studios opened August 26, 1970, but Hendrix died September 18, only weeks after he started recording there. The legendary studio remains open and active, and has featured recording sessions from David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Frank Ocean, Lady Gaga, and Lana Del Rey.