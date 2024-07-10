James Hetfield's car collection...

If you had Metallica money and could collect anything, what would it be? I’d love to have a fleet of ‘68 muscle cars, the year I was born. - Axel
- Six vehicles from James Hetfield’s private collection are being displayed at the American Automobile Experience in Nebraska.
- The cars were transported from the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
- The cars will be on loan for a year.
- Hetfield says he likes having the cars all together explaining, “I’m super grateful that the Petersen Museum was able to take the collection and keep it all together. That’s the one thing that I was really disappointed about, the fact that if they went to auction and they all went off somewhere different they wouldn’t be living together anymore, and it wouldn’t be as a collection. I think word got around to them, and they offered to take the collection. I was stoked.”