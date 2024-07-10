James Hetfield's car collection...

James Hetfield CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 28: James Hetfield of Metallica performs on day 1 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 28, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

If you had Metallica money and could collect anything, what would it be? I’d love to have a fleet of ‘68 muscle cars, the year I was born. - Axel