Happy 72nd Birthday Steve Perry! Steve Perry, the American singer and songwriter best known as the lead signer for the American rock band Journey during their most successful commercial period, performs during Journey's "Departure Tour" on May 16, 1980, at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

After Steve Perry left Journey, he did some solo stuff but has been out of the spotlight for a long time. He’s admitted some personal struggles and he’s recently recorded a holiday album, joined and super group and now he’s signed a new record deal and hints at a tour too!