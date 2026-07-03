Independence Day soundtrack

Feeling patriotic as we approach America’s 250th birthday? Here are some songs people voted Most Patriotic as you’re enjoying the festivities.

1. ‘Never Give An Inch’ – 38 Special

2. ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)’ – Beastie Boys

3. ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ – Damn Yankees

4. ‘Yankee Rose’ – David Lee Roth

5. ‘We’re An American Band’ – Grand Funk Railroad

6. ‘American Woman’ – The Guess Who

7. ‘Star Spangled Banner – Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 18, 1969’ – Jimi Hendrix

8. ‘R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)’ – John Mellencamp

9. ‘Danger Zone’ – Kenny Loggins

10. ‘Rockin’ in the U.S.A. – Live at Capitol Theatre, New Jersey / 1977′ – KISS

11. ‘Back in the U.S.A.’ – Linda Ronstadt

12. ‘Free Bird’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

13. ‘Red White & Blue’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

14. ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

15. ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ – Metallica

16. ‘(You Can Still) Rock in America’ – Night Ranger

17. ‘Fat Bottom Girls’ – Queen

18. ‘Remember the Heroes’ – Sammy Hagar

19. ‘VOA’ – Sammy Hagar

20. ‘Living in the U.S.A.’ – Steve Miller Band

21. ‘American Girl’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

22. ‘Won’t Back Down’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

23. ‘Dancing in the Street’ – Van Halen

24. ‘Dreams’ – Van Halen

25. ‘All American Boy’ – Y&T