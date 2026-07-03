Independence Day soundtrack

American flags on Pittsburgh's South Side
By Debra Green

Feeling patriotic as we approach America’s 250th birthday? Here are some songs people voted Most Patriotic as you’re enjoying the festivities.

1. ‘Never Give An Inch’ – 38 Special

2. ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)’ – Beastie Boys

3. ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ – Damn Yankees

4. ‘Yankee Rose’ – David Lee Roth

5. ‘We’re An American Band’ – Grand Funk Railroad

6. ‘American Woman’ – The Guess Who

7. ‘Star Spangled Banner – Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 18, 1969’ – Jimi Hendrix

8. ‘R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)’ – John Mellencamp

9. ‘Danger Zone’ – Kenny Loggins

10. ‘Rockin’ in the U.S.A. – Live at Capitol Theatre, New Jersey / 1977′ – KISS

11. ‘Back in the U.S.A.’ – Linda Ronstadt

12. ‘Free Bird’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

13. ‘Red White & Blue’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

14. ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd

15. ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ – Metallica

16. ‘(You Can Still) Rock in America’ – Night Ranger

17. ‘Fat Bottom Girls’ – Queen

18. ‘Remember the Heroes’ – Sammy Hagar

19. ‘VOA’ – Sammy Hagar

20. ‘Living in the U.S.A.’ – Steve Miller Band

21. ‘American Girl’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

22. ‘Won’t Back Down’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

23. ‘Dancing in the Street’ – Van Halen

24. ‘Dreams’ – Van Halen

25. ‘All American Boy’ – Y&T

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