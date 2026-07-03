Independence Day soundtrack

Feeling patriotic as we approach America’s 250th birthday? Here are some songs people voted Most Patriotic as you’re enjoying the festivities.
1. ‘Never Give An Inch’ – 38 Special
2. ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party)’ – Beastie Boys
3. ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ – Damn Yankees
4. ‘Yankee Rose’ – David Lee Roth
5. ‘We’re An American Band’ – Grand Funk Railroad
6. ‘American Woman’ – The Guess Who
7. ‘Star Spangled Banner – Live at The Woodstock Music & Art Fair, August 18, 1969’ – Jimi Hendrix
8. ‘R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to 60’s Rock)’ – John Mellencamp
9. ‘Danger Zone’ – Kenny Loggins
10. ‘Rockin’ in the U.S.A. – Live at Capitol Theatre, New Jersey / 1977′ – KISS
11. ‘Back in the U.S.A.’ – Linda Ronstadt
12. ‘Free Bird’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd
13. ‘Red White & Blue’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd
14. ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ – Lynyrd Skynyrd
15. ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ – Metallica
16. ‘(You Can Still) Rock in America’ – Night Ranger
17. ‘Fat Bottom Girls’ – Queen
18. ‘Remember the Heroes’ – Sammy Hagar
19. ‘VOA’ – Sammy Hagar
20. ‘Living in the U.S.A.’ – Steve Miller Band
21. ‘American Girl’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
22. ‘Won’t Back Down’ – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
23. ‘Dancing in the Street’ – Van Halen
24. ‘Dreams’ – Van Halen
25. ‘All American Boy’ – Y&T