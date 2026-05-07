I’m loving “The Rooster” soundtrack

This image released by HBO shows Steve Carell, left, and Charly Clive in a scene from "Rooster." (HBO via AP)

Rooster stars Steve Carell as Greg Russo, an author of action beach read books who takes up a teaching residency at Ludlow College, where his daughter Katie teaches art history.

“Age of Consent” – New Order

“Our Lips Are Sealed” – Fun Boy Three

“Only You” – Yaz

“Kiss Off” – Violent Femmes

“You Never Knew Me” – Magazine

“Beautiful Girl” – INXS

“Prove It” – Television

“Ride a White Swan” – T.Rex

“Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond

“Just the Two of Us” – (Solo Piano)

“Come on Eileen” – Dexy’s Midnight Runners

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Everybody Hurts” – R.E.M.

“Slip Away” – Perfume Genius

“P.I.M.P.” – 50 Cent (ringtone)

“A Little Respect” – Erasure

“Lucky Man” – The Verve

“Bastards of Young” – The Replacements

“Eyes Without a Face” – Billy Idol

“Higher” – Creed

“Nissan Altima” – Doechii

“Blitzkrieg Bop” – Ramones

“2000 Miles” – The Pretenders