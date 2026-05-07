I’m loving “The Rooster” soundtrack

Rooster stars Steve Carell as Greg Russo, an author of action beach read books who takes up a teaching residency at Ludlow College, where his daughter Katie teaches art history.
“Age of Consent” – New Order
“Our Lips Are Sealed” – Fun Boy Three
“Only You” – Yaz
“Kiss Off” – Violent Femmes
“You Never Knew Me” – Magazine
“Beautiful Girl” – INXS
“Prove It” – Television
“Ride a White Swan” – T.Rex
“Sweet Caroline” – Neil Diamond
“Just the Two of Us” – (Solo Piano)
“Come on Eileen” – Dexy’s Midnight Runners
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“Everybody Hurts” – R.E.M.
“Slip Away” – Perfume Genius
“P.I.M.P.” – 50 Cent (ringtone)
“A Little Respect” – Erasure
“Lucky Man” – The Verve
“Bastards of Young” – The Replacements
“Eyes Without a Face” – Billy Idol
“Higher” – Creed
“Nissan Altima” – Doechii
“Blitzkrieg Bop” – Ramones
“2000 Miles” – The Pretenders