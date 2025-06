Bachelor Party

BENIDORM, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: A group of tourists celebrate a bachelor party toasting with beer and shouting the famous slogan, God Save the Queen, while in the background on a giant screen the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is broadcaston September 9, 2022 in Benidorm, Spain. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

(Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)