The history of the three minute song

1920s radio receiver, complete with homemade “horn” amplifier. Before commercially-manufactured radios were readily available, hobbyists built their own—and this is the way many listeners first heard the WSB signal.

It was never natural. It was set by physics: the size of a 45 RPM record and the format of AM radio.

Songs were short because they had to be. Then in 1982 CD’s arrived. Suddenly a song could be 7 minutes long with no skipping. 1985 hit Wham!’s “Careless Whisper” was six minutes, thirty seconds.

Pop songs got longer through the 90s. Then came the internet.

1999: Napster.

2008: Spotify.

The infrastructure flipped: from how much fits on a disc to how do we get paid for a play. Everything changed. Enter the 30-second rule. Spotify pays a royalty only after 30 seconds of play.

Under that, the artist gets nothing. This rule rewrote how songs are written. Get to the hook fast.

Cut anything that risks a skip. To test this, in 2014 An indie band Vulfpeck uploaded an album of 30-second tracks to Spotify. Every track complete silence. They told fans to play it on loop while sleeping. They made $20,000 before Spotify pulled it.

Ohio State researcher Hubert Léveillé Gauvin studied 303 top 10 singles from 1986 to 2015.

1986: average intro was 20–25 seconds.

2015: 5 seconds.

An 80% drop in 30 years. Songs aren’t just shorter. They’re front-loaded. Now enter Tikity Tok.

2017: TikTok launches internationally.

By 2019, the Top 40 average hits an all-time low. 3m 15s. In fact, PinkPantheress builds a career off 90-second tracks.

Classic rock songs tend to be longer 4 minutes, 7 minutes even that 13 minute song creep into the playlist. Great for when the DJs need a bathroom break.