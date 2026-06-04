The history of the three minute song

Crystal Receiver 1920s radio receiver, complete with homemade “horn” amplifier. Before commercially-manufactured radios were readily available, hobbyists built their own—and this is the way many listeners first heard the WSB signal.
By Debra Green

It was never natural. It was set by physics: the size of a 45 RPM record and the format of AM radio.

Songs were short because they had to be. Then in 1982 CD’s arrived. Suddenly a song could be 7 minutes long with no skipping. 1985 hit Wham!’s “Careless Whisper” was six minutes, thirty seconds.

Pop songs got longer through the 90s. Then came the internet.

1999: Napster.

2008: Spotify.

The infrastructure flipped: from how much fits on a disc to how do we get paid for a play. Everything changed. Enter the 30-second rule. Spotify pays a royalty only after 30 seconds of play.

Under that, the artist gets nothing. This rule rewrote how songs are written. Get to the hook fast.

Cut anything that risks a skip. To test this, in 2014 An indie band Vulfpeck uploaded an album of 30-second tracks to Spotify. Every track complete silence. They told fans to play it on loop while sleeping. They made $20,000 before Spotify pulled it.

Ohio State researcher Hubert Léveillé Gauvin studied 303 top 10 singles from 1986 to 2015.

1986: average intro was 20–25 seconds.

2015: 5 seconds.

An 80% drop in 30 years. Songs aren’t just shorter. They’re front-loaded. Now enter Tikity Tok.

2017: TikTok launches internationally.

By 2019, the Top 40 average hits an all-time low. 3m 15s. In fact, PinkPantheress builds a career off 90-second tracks.

Classic rock songs tend to be longer 4 minutes, 7 minutes even that 13 minute song creep into the playlist. Great for when the DJs need a bathroom break.

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