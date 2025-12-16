Highest grossing rock tours of 2025

Billboard revealed its year-end Boxscore charts, ranking the top tours, venues and promoters of 2025 over the last few days.
10. Guns N’ Roses
Tour: Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour
Gross: $95.6M
9. Paul McCartney
Tour: Got Back
Gross: $104.5M
8. Dead & Company
Tour: Dead Forever: Live at Sphere
Gross: $105.5M
7. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Tour: Springsteen & E Street Band 2023-2025 Tour
Gross: $124.8M
6. Metallica
Tour: M72 World Tour
Gross: $136.2M
5. Eagles
Tour: Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere
Gross: $150.3M
4. Linkin Park
Tour: From Zero World Tour
Gross: $150.6M
3. Iron Maiden
Tour: Run for Your Lives World Tour
Gross: $150.9M
2. Imagine Dragons
Tour: Loom World Tour
Gross: $241.6M
1. Coldplay
Tour: Music of the Spheres World Tour
Gross: $464.9M