Highest grossing rock tours of 2025

Billboard revealed its year-end Boxscore charts, ranking the top tours, venues and promoters of 2025 over the last few days.

10. Guns N’ Roses

Tour: Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour

Gross: $95.6M

9. Paul McCartney

Tour: Got Back

Gross: $104.5M

8. Dead & Company

Tour: Dead Forever: Live at Sphere

Gross: $105.5M

7. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Tour: Springsteen & E Street Band 2023-2025 Tour

Gross: $124.8M

6. Metallica

Tour: M72 World Tour

Gross: $136.2M

5. Eagles

Tour: Eagles – Live in Concert at Sphere

Gross: $150.3M

4. Linkin Park

Tour: From Zero World Tour

Gross: $150.6M

3. Iron Maiden

Tour: Run for Your Lives World Tour

Gross: $150.9M

2. Imagine Dragons

Tour: Loom World Tour

Gross: $241.6M

1. Coldplay

Tour: Music of the Spheres World Tour

Gross: $464.9M