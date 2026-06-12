'Heated Rivalry,' 'Widow’s Bay' lead TCA Awards nominations

Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry.' (Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Heated Rivalry, Widow's Bay and Industry lead the nominations for the 42nd annual TCA Awards with five apiece.

All three are nominated in the program of the year category alongside last year's winner, The Pitt, as well as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Hacks, The Comeback, Shrinking and Pluribus.

The Pitt's Noah Wyle is nominated in the individual achievement in drama category after winning in the category last year. He'll face off against Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, as well as Industry stars Myha'la and Marisa Abela, and more.

Two new categories were also added this year: outstanding achievement in animation and outstanding achievement in international series.

The TCA Awards, voted on by members of the Television Critics Association, will announce the winners later this summer across TCA’s social media.

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