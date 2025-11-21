'Heated Rivalry' shares steamy sneak peek ahead of HBO Max premiere

L-R Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in 'Heated Rivalry' (Sabrina Lantos)
By Andrea Tuccillo

The upcoming hockey romance series Heated Rivalry is teasing fans with a steamy sneak peek.

The six-episode series, based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival hockey players who start a secret relationship in their rookie season that ends up spanning years.

In the preview clip released Friday, sparks fly between wholesome Canadian Shane and Russian bad boy Ilya as they encounter each other in a hotel gym post draft day. Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie star as Shane and Ilya, respectively.

It was announced Thursday that Heated Rivalry would be skating over to HBO Max, with its first two episodes premiering Nov. 28. The show was previously scheduled to debut on the Canadian streaming platform Crave on the same day.

New episodes will air weekly until the Dec. 26 finale.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!