Happy Birthday SLASH!

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Musician Slash of Guns N' Roses performs onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, was born in London in 1965 to a family deeply connected to the entertainment industry. Despite initially being more interested in BMX biking, Slash’s passion for music led him to become one of the most iconic guitarists of his generation.