Happy Birthday SLASH!

Saul Hudson, better known as Slash, was born in London in 1965 to a family deeply connected to the entertainment industry. Despite initially being more interested in BMX biking, Slash’s passion for music led him to become one of the most iconic guitarists of his generation.
- Slash’s mom used to design clothes for David Bowie
- Slash grew up a few streets over from Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the 2 have been friends since their early teen years.
- Billy Bob Thornton bought Slash’s former house (video below).
- Slash’s has 2 sons, London & Cash. London is the drummer for Return To Dust, they recently had a #1 Rock song. Cash is a professional body builder (see video/pics below).
- Slash has his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Guns N Roses does not.