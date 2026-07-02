Happy birthday to the device that changed how we listen to music

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: A 1980 Sony Walkman 'Stowaway TPS-L2' is pictured during a press preview for the Victoria and Albert Museum's new Toshiba Gallery of Japanese Art on November 2, 2015 in London, England. The gallery will officially open on November 4 and features items including a Hello Kitty! rice cooker, toaster and kettle and the first ever portable Sony Walkman. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

On July 1, 1979, Sony released the first Walkman (the TPS-L2) in Japan, and suddenly music wasn’t tied to your bedroom or the family stereo anymore. You could throw on Van Halen or Led Zeppelin, plug in those foam headphones, and head out the door.

Of course, it wasn’t exactly the effortless experience we have today. Owning a Walkman came with its own set of little headaches that anyone who grew up with cassette tapes probably remembers:

The Bic pen was basically a repair tool: If a tape got chewed up, you carefully pulled the ribbon out, grabbed the nearest Bic pen, and wound it back into the cassette one click at a time. It wasn’t fun, but it usually worked!

AA batteries disappeared fast: When they started dying, your favorite songs slowly turned into creepy, slow-motion versions of themselves. That was your warning it was time to buy another pack.

Finding one song took commitment: There was no tapping “next” you held down fast forward, guessed where the song started, stopped, listened for a second...then did the whole thing over again until you hit gold!

Walking too hard could ruin the moment: Those early players really took the name Walkman literally. They definitely weren’t built for jogging - one good stomp on the sidewalk and your music might wobble a little.

Your playlist was whatever tape you brought: No streaming. No endless library. If your favorite mixtape was in the Walkman, that’s what you listened to.

Looking back, all those little inconveniences were actually part of the experience. You listened to ENTIRE albums. You knew EVERY song because skipping around took effort.

Happy birthday to the little blue box that let us take our music wherever we went.

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