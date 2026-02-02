Groundhog Day!

Which groundhog has the best accurascy predicting the weather?
Staten Island Chuck - 85%
General Beauregard Lee - 80%
Lander Lil - 75%
Concord Charlie - 65%
Gertie the Groundhog - 65%
Jimmy the Groundhog - 60%
Woodstock Willie - 60%
Buckeye Chuck - 55%
French Creek Freddie - 55%
Malverne Mel - 55%
Octoraro Orphie –- 52.63%
Dunkirk Dave - 50%
Holtsville Hal - 50%
Poor Richard - 50%
Uni the Groundhog - 47.37%
Schnogadahl Sammi - 38.89%
Punxsutawney Phil - 35%
Woody the Woodchuck - 35%
Mojave Max - 25%