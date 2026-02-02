Groundhog Day!

Through the years Groundhog Club president Sam Light, age 79, hold the woodchuck named Punxsutawney Phil during Ground Hog Day ceremonies. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)
By Debra Green

Which groundhog has the best accurascy predicting the weather?

Staten Island Chuck - 85%

General Beauregard Lee - 80%

Lander Lil - 75%

Concord Charlie - 65%

Gertie the Groundhog - 65%

Jimmy the Groundhog - 60%

Woodstock Willie - 60%

Buckeye Chuck - 55%

French Creek Freddie - 55%

Malverne Mel - 55%

Octoraro Orphie –- 52.63%

Dunkirk Dave - 50%

Holtsville Hal - 50%

Poor Richard - 50%

Uni the Groundhog - 47.37%

Schnogadahl Sammi - 38.89%

Punxsutawney Phil - 35%

Woody the Woodchuck - 35%

Mojave Max - 25%

