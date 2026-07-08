The GREATEST tv episodes of all time?

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There is almost too much tv to watch now. I kind of miss basic cable with reruns of the 70s. Fans were polled about the GREATEST tv espiodes of all time. Looking at the this, I either don’t watch enough tv, or i’m watching the wrong tv because I’ve seen maybe 20 episodes listed. I’ve never even heard of some of these shows. Guess i’ll keep listening to music...

100. Arcane - ‘The Base Violence Necessary for Change’

99. Spartacus - ‘Kill Them All’

98. Supernatural - ‘Changing Channels’

97. House - ‘Broken’

96. The Last Kingdom - ‘Episode #5.10’

95. The Boys - ‘Herogasm’

94. Dark - ‘Das Paradies’

93. The Wire - ‘Middle Ground’

92. South Park - ‘Scott Tenorman Must Die’

91. Friends - ‘The Last One’

90. Steven Universe - ‘Change Your Mind’

89. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - ‘Old Friends Not Forgotten’

88. Barry - ‘ronny/lily’

87. Better Call Saul - ‘Bagman’

86. Lucifer - ‘A Devil of My Word’

85. Adventure Time - ‘Come Along With Me’

84. Mr. Robot - ’409 Conflict’

83. Mr. Robot - ’405 Method Not Allowed’

82. Atlanta - ‘Teddy Perkins’

81. Mr. Robot - ‘eps3.4_runtime-err0r.r00’

80. This Is Us - ‘Super Bowl Sunday’

79. The Americans - ‘START’

78. Game of Thrones - ‘The Spoils of War’

77. Westworld - ‘The Bicameral Mind’

76. Suits - ‘Faith’

75. Person of Interest - ‘The Day the World Went Away’

74. Person of Interest - ‘YHWH’

73. Game of Thrones - ‘The Door’

72. Hannibal - ‘The Wrath of the Lamb’

71. Person of Interest - ‘The Devil’s Share’

70. X-Men ’97 - ‘Remember It’

69. Young Justice - ‘Summit’

68. Spartacus - ‘Victory’

67. Breaking Bad - ‘Dead Freight’

66. This Is Us - ‘The Train’

65. Grey’s Anatomy - ‘Sanctuary’

64. Grey’s Anatomy - ‘Death and All His Friends’

63. Supernatural - ‘Swan Song’

62. Mad Men - ‘The Suitcase’

61. Sons of Anarchy - ‘NS’

60. Succession - ‘All the Bells Say’

59. Mad Men - ‘Shut the Door. Have a Seat’

58. Castlevania - ‘The Endings’

57. Scrubs - ‘My Finale: Part 2’

56. The Office - ‘Stress Relief’

55. The Shield - ‘Family Meeting’

54. Better Call Saul - ‘Point and Shoot’

53. Better Call Saul - ‘Rock and Hard Place’

52. House - ‘Wilson’s Heart’

51. Succession - ‘This Is Not for Tears’

50. Warrior - ‘Enter the Dragon’

49. Lost - ‘Through the Looking Glass’

48. Lost - ‘The Constant’

47. The West Wing - ‘Two Cathedrals’

46. SpongeBob SquarePants - ‘The Secret Box/Band Geeks’

45. The Sopranos - ‘Pine Barrens’

44. The Sopranos - ‘Long Term Parking’

43. Scrubs - ‘My Screwup’

42. Friends - ‘The One Where Everybody Finds Out’

41. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air - ‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse’

40. Buffy the Vampire Slayer - ‘The Body’

39. Buffy the Vampire Slayer - ‘Once More, with Feeling’

38. Buffy the Vampire Slayer - ‘Hush’

37. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - ‘Shattered’

36. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - ‘The Phantom Apprentice’

35. Chernobyl - ‘Vichnaya Pamyat’

34. BoJack Horseman - ‘Free Churro’

33. BoJack Horseman - ‘Time’s Arrow’

32. Regular Show - ‘A Regular Epic Final Battle’

31. Rick and Morty - ‘The Ricklantis Mixup’

30. Person of Interest - ‘Return 0’

29. Gravity Falls - ‘Not What He Seems’

28. Person of Interest - ‘If-Then-Else’

27. Hannibal - ‘Mizumono’

26. The Office - ‘Finale’

25. Breaking Bad - ‘To’hajiilee’

24. Community - ‘Remedial Chaos Theory’

23. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars - ‘Snatch Game’

22. The Office - ‘Goodbye, Michael’

21. Community - ‘Modern Warfare’

20. Dexter - ‘The Getaway’

19. The Mandalorian - ‘Chapter 16: The Rescue’

18. House - ‘House’s Head’

17. Avatar: The Last Airbender - ‘Sozin’s Comet, Part 3: Into the Inferno’

16. Better Call Saul - ‘Saul Gone’

15. Mr. Robot - ‘Hello, Elliot’

14. Doctor Who - ‘Blink’

13. Star Wars: The Clone Wars - ‘Victory and Death’

12. Mr. Robot - ’407 Proxy Authentication Required’

11. Game of Thrones - ‘The Winds of Winter’

10. Game of Thrones - ‘Battle of the B*******’

9. Breaking Bad - ‘Felina’

8. Game of Thrones - ‘The Rains of Castamere’

7. Succession - ‘Connor’s Wedding’

6. Breaking Bad - ‘Face Off’

5. Better Call Saul - ‘Plan and Execution’

4. Avatar: The Last Airbender - ‘Sozin’s Comet, Part 4: Avatar Aang’

3. BoJack Horseman - ‘The View from Halfway Down’

2. Six Feet Under - ‘Everyone’s Waiting’

1. Breaking Bad - ‘Ozymandias’