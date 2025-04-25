The greatest debut albums of all time

Record on record player
Late return FILE PHOTO: A record album checked out in 1978 has finally been returned to a Boston library. (filonmar/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Making an album is hard enough, can you break through? What happens when your debut album ends up being a massive hit? Here are some of the Greatest Debut Albums of all Time.

35. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (2006)

34. The Beatles - Please Please Me (1963)

33. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever to Tell (2003)

32. Franz Ferdinand – Franz Ferdinand (2004)

31. Oasis – Definitely Maybe (1994)

30. Lady Gaga – The Fame (2008)

29. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d City (2012)

28. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin (1969)

27. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy (1985)

26. Jeff Buckley – Grace (1994)

25. Eminem – The Slim Shady LP (1999)

24. The Who – My Generation (1965)

23. The Strokes – Is This It (2001)

22. Run-DMC – Run-DMC (1984)

21. Roxy Music – Roxy Music (1972)

20. Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt (1996)

19. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath (1970)

18. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols (1977)

17. The Clash – The Clash (1977)

16. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction (1987)

15. Daft Punk – Homework (1996)

14. The Doors – The Doors (1967)

13. Kanye West – The College Dropout (2004)

12. Pink Floyd – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967)

11. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)

10. Dizzee Rascal – Boy in Da Corner (2003)

9. Beastie Boys – Licensed to Ill (1986)

8. The Notorious BIG – Ready to Die (1994)

7. Ramones – Ramones (1976)

6. NWA – Straight Outta Compton (1988)

5. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)

4. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced? (1967)

3. Patti Smith – Horses (1975)

2. Nas - Illmatic (1994)

1. Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures (1979)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!