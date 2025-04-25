Making an album is hard enough, can you break through? What happens when your debut album ends up being a massive hit? Here are some of the Greatest Debut Albums of all Time.
35. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not (2006)
34. The Beatles - Please Please Me (1963)
33. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Fever to Tell (2003)
32. Franz Ferdinand – Franz Ferdinand (2004)
31. Oasis – Definitely Maybe (1994)
30. Lady Gaga – The Fame (2008)
29. Kendrick Lamar – good kid, m.A.A.d City (2012)
28. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin (1969)
27. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Psychocandy (1985)
26. Jeff Buckley – Grace (1994)
25. Eminem – The Slim Shady LP (1999)
24. The Who – My Generation (1965)
23. The Strokes – Is This It (2001)
22. Run-DMC – Run-DMC (1984)
21. Roxy Music – Roxy Music (1972)
20. Jay-Z – Reasonable Doubt (1996)
19. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath (1970)
18. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols (1977)
17. The Clash – The Clash (1977)
16. Guns N Roses – Appetite for Destruction (1987)
15. Daft Punk – Homework (1996)
14. The Doors – The Doors (1967)
13. Kanye West – The College Dropout (2004)
12. Pink Floyd – The Piper at the Gates of Dawn (1967)
11. Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998)
10. Dizzee Rascal – Boy in Da Corner (2003)
9. Beastie Boys – Licensed to Ill (1986)
8. The Notorious BIG – Ready to Die (1994)
7. Ramones – Ramones (1976)
6. NWA – Straight Outta Compton (1988)
5. The Velvet Underground – The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967)
4. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Are You Experienced? (1967)
3. Patti Smith – Horses (1975)
2. Nas - Illmatic (1994)
1. Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures (1979)