Great rock duets

Now, its common for artists to “feature” a lot of others artists on songs. Before it was a real treat to see two sometimes unrelated artists join forces. Fans were asked what’s the GREATEST rock duet? Here is the top choices:

Eddie Money and Ronnie Spector, “Take Me Home Tonight”

Queen and David Bowie, “Under Pressure”

3.Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever”

Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”

Aerosmith and Run DMC, “Walk This Way”