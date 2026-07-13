Great rock duets

Tina Turner Singers Elton John and Tina Turner perform at the Prince's Trust 10th Anniversary Rock Gala at Wembley Arena, London, 23rd June 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

Now, its common for artists to “feature” a lot of others artists on songs. Before it was a real treat to see two sometimes unrelated artists join forces. Fans were asked what’s the GREATEST rock duet? Here is the top choices:

  1. Eddie Money and Ronnie Spector, “Take Me Home Tonight”
  1. Queen and David Bowie, “Under Pressure”

3.Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever”

  1. Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”
  1. Aerosmith and Run DMC, “Walk This Way”
  1. Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush, “Don’t Give Up”
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