Great rock duets

Now, its common for artists to “feature” a lot of others artists on songs. Before it was a real treat to see two sometimes unrelated artists join forces. Fans were asked what’s the GREATEST rock duet? Here is the top choices:
- Eddie Money and Ronnie Spector, “Take Me Home Tonight”
- Queen and David Bowie, “Under Pressure”
3.Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever”
- Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”
- Aerosmith and Run DMC, “Walk This Way”
- Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush, “Don’t Give Up”