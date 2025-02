WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: A fans shows off their wristband after waiting in line as Guns N' Roses announce concert and ticket giveaway at Tower Records on April 1, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Someone wrote a song about a Guns N Roses tshirt. I get it. I once lent my KISS Army Jacket to a college boyfriend. He never gave it back. I curse him to this day.