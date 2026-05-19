Gene Simmons announces legends of rock expo

KISS bassist Gene Simmons will host the Gene Simmons’ Legends Of Rock Expo from September 25-27th at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The 3-day event features rock Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, The Kinks’ Dave Davies, Lita Ford, RATT’s Stephen Pearcy, ex-Megadeth’s David Ellefson, and Disturbed’s John Moyer along with KISS members Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer.

The expo promises concerts, autograph sessions, photo opportunities, and panels. Simmons will perform with The Gene Simmons Band during the event. The expo precedes November’s KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas featuring two unmasked KISS performances.