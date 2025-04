SUNRISE FL - JUNE 18: Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran performs during the Future Past Tour at The FLA Live Arena on June 18, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo by Larry Marano © 2023

Simon Le Bon, from Duran Duran, revealed that he washes his hair with clay and vinegar instead of shampoo to maintain his hair and avoid hair loss. He uses a natural clay called ghassoul to remove dirt and apple cider vinegar as a conditioner. Simon also admitted to dyeing his beard to avoid looking like “Father Christmas” and recently became a grandfather to a son named Sasha Echo.