Freddie Mercury named Greatest vocalist of all time

Consequence polled over 50 musicians to determine who is the GREATEST singer ever. Beating out Robert Plant, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin — who all also landed in the top 5, the Freddie Mercury is still reaching new heights nearly 35 years after his death. Mercury — born Farrokh Bulsara in 1946 — was known for his flamboyant stage persona and fashion. The rocker was diagnosed with AIDS in 1987, though he did not publicly announce his diagnosis until 1991. He was just 45 years old when he died on November 24, 1991. Though he never earned a Grammy Award throughout his decades-long career, Mercury and the band were honored posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award.