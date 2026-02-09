Fred Armisen to host deep dive music series

CNN and Universal Music Group have announced that comedian-actor-musician Fred Armisen will host a new series that looks into Universal Music Group’s vaults — the world’s largest music archives — featuring original master recordings, rare photos and performances, alternative album art and music videos from Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and many others.

“This series opens the doors to one of the most extraordinary music archives in the world, and Fred Armisen is the perfect guide,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development for CNN Worldwide. “His deep connection to music and natural sense of wonder allow viewers a chance to experience music history up close, discovering the unexpected stories behind some of the most iconic sounds ever created.”

If you love knowing more about the songs & albums, this will be for you. Why did that song not make the cut. Where the title come from? Wait, that’s a cover?! All that and more will be explored. Just waiting for release date details now.