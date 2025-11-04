Foreigner will be part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK - OCTOBER 25: Chris Frazier of Foreigner performs at Avenir Centre on October 25, 2025 in Moncton, New Brunswick. (Photo by Dale Preston/Getty Images)

Foreigner will bring the holiday cheer by rocking the Stranger Things float in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27th.

Each year, the Parade brings together millions of people to celebrate the joy and magic of the season with the nation’s premiere holiday experience, featuring a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music’s biggest talents, and Santa Claus.

Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, “I Want To Know What Love Is.” Now, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER will team up with Netflix to bring one of their iconic songs, “Cold As Ice” to the “Stranger Things” float. Still rocking the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard “Top 200” album success, streams of FOREIGNER’s hits are over 15 million per week.

Audiences nationwide can watch the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.