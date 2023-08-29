“On Fire At 40″ Watch Rudy Sarzo Talk The Quiet Riot Album “Metal Health” Turning 40

“On Fire At 40″ is a video series of artists talking their albums turning 40 in 2023. This month watch as Rudy Sarzo looks back on the Quiet Riot album “Metal Health″.

Rudy Sarzo "On Fire At 40"

By Joe Rock

This month we speak with Quiet Riot Bass player Rudy Sarzo about their album “Metal Health” turning 40.

The album was released March 11th, 1983 and was the first Heavy Metal album to hit #1 on the charts.

Rudy immediately brought up the importance of MTV to the albums that came out in 1983.

Rudy was brought into the project to play on the song “Thunderbird” that Kevin DuBrow had written in memory of Randy Rhoads.

Next he was asked to play on some “demos” that would become the album.

Rudy even shared a story about a conversation between singer Kevin DuBrow and drummer Frankie Banali about “Cum On Feel The Noize” before it was recorded.

Watch below as Rudy talks “Metal Health” with us and below that, check out some videos from the album. See the rest of the “On Fire At 40″ series here.

